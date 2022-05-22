How to get land into the HouseMate public homeownership system
It is dead easy. And cheap. We do it all the time when we want things. But usually that's important political priorities like casinos.
In 2019, the Queensland government made available 26Ha of CBD land they owned for an important project. That is 10% of the land area of Brisbane’s CBD peninsula.
That important project was a casino.
More recently, the Queensland government acquired 7.5Ha of inner-city riverside land in South Brisbane. It paid $165 million for it.
Why?
Because they would …