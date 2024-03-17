Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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George Wilson's avatar
George Wilson
May 7, 2024

Got this from Scott Pape’s (Barefoot Investor) newsletter. Thought you might be interested.

The Barefoot Investor

Hi George,

I’ll get to the millionaire in a moment, but right now I want to talk about something important …

The Port Arthur massacre, in 1996, shocked our country.

A crazed gunman killed 35 people and wounded 23 others.

In the days following the tragedy, we were collectively shocked, devastated and outraged.

And our politicians heard us: in less than two weeks they unveiled a policy so big and bold – banning semiautomatic weapons and locking down guns – that countries the world over still point to it today.

The level of emotion over the last few weeks about family violence has been Port Arthur-like.

And this isn’t a one-off event: a woman is killed by an intimate partner every four days.

I look at the photos of these women and imagine the horror of their last minutes on earth. I think about how I’d feel if it were my sister. Or someone I work with. But most of all I think of the scared and scarred little children who have lost their beautiful mum.

Police are currently being called out to a domestic violence event every two minutes. One in three women has experienced physical violence since the age of 15.

We said ‘enough’.

A roundtable summit was called.

Now was the time for the Government to lead and be bold.

And Albo strode out of the summit with … a reheated Scomo policy?

Morrison had the Escaping Violence Payment, which offered up to $5000 for women, and Albanese has the Leaving Violence Payment, which does the same thing.

Now it’s better than nothing.

Yet it doesn’t come close to tackling the big issue: our housing market is a complete dumpster fire.

Many years ago politicians decided it was a better vote-grabber to give tax breaks to investors to provide private rentals, rather than build more public housing.

It’s time to admit that it hasn’t worked.

There are way too many women living with violent jerks because they can’t afford to move.

Last month Anglicare found that, even for educated women earning a higher salary (think teachers or nurses), just three per cent of the rental properties are affordable.

And those cheap rentals have eager-beaver applicants lined up around the corner.

“We’re giving out blankets to women to sleep in their cars”, Anglicare told me this week.

And Homelessness Australia found that just 3.7 per cent of women who flee domestic violence are able to secure long-term housing.

We’re better than that.

So, how could the Government really address it?

Well, let me suggest three ways.

First, by temporarily limiting immigration while the rental market is in crisis.

Second, by cutting negative gearing and the 50 per cent reduction on capital gains tax (CGT) for investors.

And finally, by funnelling those tax savings into building public housing that looks after the most vulnerable people in our society – women and their kids who are fleeing family violence.

That sounds pretty bold to me, Albo.

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John Wake's avatar
John Wake
Mar 22, 2024

"Just say the resumption is for “defence purposes” and you’re done!"

FYI, Really liked the audio version. In writing, it's a little dense for me, but the audio version was easier for me to understand (while at the gym).

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