Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Byrne's avatar
Rob Byrne
1d

I think this a great article and it focuses attention on long forgotten set of factors. Different cultures often have different beliefs which have different economic consequences. Long and deeply held beliefs eg religion influence economic performance just as short term contingent beliefs discussed above.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bijou's avatar
Bijou
1d

Interesting article.

(a) If we want new housing, we can always get it, with government investment (as per JM Keynes: do we have the builders the bricks and the blueprints?). It is a political decision, not a financial decision. This spending funds the tax payer, not the other way around, a win-win.

(b) Some of your examples are not beliefs in imaginary things.

"To have money, companies, and organisations requires beliefs in things that only exist in our collective minds. Trade and investment run on beliefs about the future and the reliability of trading partners."

— these are not all imaginary, because humans also set up institutions to organize such affairs, sometimes at the point of proverbial and metaphorical guns (the tax collector). Pretty real stuff, unless you think time in a jail cell or on unemployment row is all in the mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cameron Murray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture