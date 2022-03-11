Fresh Economic Thinking

China's social credit system
China's social credit system

Cameron Murray's avatar
Cameron Murray
Mar 11, 2022

Alex Trauth-Goik clears up the myths and explains the realities of China's social credit system. Alex speaks Mandarin and has unique insights on why the Chinese public is generally positive about the use of high-tech surveillance. Is it Black Mirror, Orwell, or just efficient government?

Alex on Twitter: @Alex_Goik

Alex's articles on Medium

Alex on Learning Mandarin

https://theconversation.com/chinas-surveillance-creep-how-big-data-covid-monitoring-could-be-used-to-control-people-post-pandemic-164788

China bans 23m from buying travel tickets as part of 'social credit' system

