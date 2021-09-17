Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking
Fresh Economic Thinking
Charles Firth on Comedy and Free Speech
0:00
-34:22

Charles Firth on Comedy and Free Speech

Cameron Murray's avatar
Cameron Murray
Sep 17, 2021

Charles Firth of The Chaser and lawyer Michael Bradley of Marque Law talk about the disturbing use of defamation actions to stop comedians, satirists and commentators. Do we need a legal defence fund for the comedians? We talk about Australia's thin-skinned politicians and Australia as the defamation capital of the world.   https://chaser.com.au/ https://theshot.net.au/ https://www.marquelawyers.com.au/   Email us: loosecannonpod@gmail.com

Parnell on Twitter: @parnellpalme

Theme: Mountains All Around Us by Scott Holmes Music under Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Murray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture