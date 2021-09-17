Charles Firth on Comedy and Free Speech

Charles Firth of The Chaser and lawyer Michael Bradley of Marque Law talk about the disturbing use of defamation actions to stop comedians, satirists and commentators. Do we need a legal defence fund for the comedians? We talk about Australia's thin-skinned politicians and Australia as the defamation capital of the world. https://chaser.com.au/ https://theshot.net.au/ https://www.marquelawyers.com.au/ Email us: loosecannonpod@gmail.com

