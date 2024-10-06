Can money TIME TRAVEL to pay for our retirement? Pension bonds reveal the trick that makes many economists believe so
This financial instrument shows there is no flux-capacitor, only economic trickery, at the heart of pre-funded retirement systems
The logic of pre-saving for our collective retirement—whether with superannuation, 401K accounts, or social insurance funds—is that we are transporting money from the present into the future.
But money can’t time travel.
All money can do is be swapped for other things today (or not).
This is extremely important for understanding the potential social valu…