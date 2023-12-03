Bad housing economics never dies, it only accumulates more ignored "limitations"
When a method takes on a life of its own it becomes hard to kill
Announcement: I am in Wellington, New Zealand, and want to invite any Fresh Economic Thinking readers who can make it to a meet-up dinner and drinks on Wednesday 6th December from 5.30 pm at Fork & Brewer. Look forward to meeting some readers there. No need to RSVP—there will be space for you. But feel free to reply to this email if you like.
My colleagu…