Australia's gambling mates cost us billions
You can't bet on online poker but you can bet on sports via phone while tipping cash into poker machines at the race track after cleaning bags of unaccounted for cash at the casino to buy a house
Imagine you are trying to craft a sensible gambling policy for the nation. You don’t want to outright ban all forms of gambling, but you want to minimise overall losses and understand that some people will find the risk-taking somewhat addictive, leading to bad outcomes for them and their families.
What do you do?
If I were tasked with this problem I woul…