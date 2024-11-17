Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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Tadhg Stopford's avatar
Tadhg Stopford
Nov 17, 2024

2% of net profits on gold seems ridiculous. Nz has exported gold since our earliest days, why do we not have an soe or commercial royalty level?

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