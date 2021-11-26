Fresh Economic Thinking

William Partlett: Victoria's pandemic response bill should concern everyone
Cameron Murray's avatar
Cameron Murray
Nov 26, 2021

William Partlett says Victoria's pandemic response bill is a concern for everyone because it perpetuates the problem of unchecked executive power without scrutiny from parliament or courts. Amidst the backlash, he is hopeful there could be a last minute deal with positive changes. We run through the good, the bad and the scary of this proposed law. 

Will on Twitter: @WPartlett

https://theconversation.com/victorias-controversial-pandemic-bill-6-ways-for-the-government-to-show-it-is-serious-about-scrutiny-171600     Email us: loosecannonpod@gmail.com

Parnell on Twitter: @parnellpalme

Theme: Mountains All Around Us by Scott Holmes Music under Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

