Why isn't Elon Musk a hero of the left?
You drive a Tesla, have Solar City panels installed, use Starlink internet, and then complain about Elon Musk on Twitter all day. What do you want?
Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when climate concerns shifted from fringe to mainstream. The talk then was about electrification, energy efficiency, and renewable energy.
Imagine that a left political leader enacted a policy forcing every car company to shift from petroleum fuel to electricity. A hero they would be.
That leader already had accola…