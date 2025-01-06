Waste is great! Food waste is better. Why is this simple economic logic so hard to see?
Remember, waste must be defined economically, not materially
We have a terrible understanding of the word waste.
It’s a noun, a verb, and an adjective. Yet all definitions boil down to personal interpretations.
Conceptually we never really hone in on what we mean to waste something, or for something to be waste.
I argue here that waste is, at its core, defined economically.
Unwanted stuff is waste. If someone chan…