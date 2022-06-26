The UCLA Lewis Center seems to have a problem
The financial interests of their wealthy property developer funders always come out on top in their weird and illogical reports on housing
The Ralph & Goldy Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies at UCLA is funded by a major property developer. While the group often lobbies for progressive causes, there appear to be financial interests working in the background, ensuring particular views are espoused, and people who hold those views are hired.
The Lewis Group of companies founded the cent…