Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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Michael Bernardi's avatar
Michael Bernardi
19h

"Here, I have measured economic dependency as the total number of non-workers (the population minus the labour force) divided by the population. So when the measure is 50%, it means that there is one worker for every two non-workers. When it is 40%, it means that there is one worker for every 1.5 non-workers."

Could you explain this please? Surely 50% would divide the workers and non-workers evenly leading to a one-to-one ratio.

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1 reply by Cameron Murray
Sean Hogan's avatar
Sean Hogan
18h

Excellent, simply look at the actual data, instead of creating a crisis out of nothing.

Would the introduction of mandatory superannuation also reduce aged dependency?

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