Property cartel goes mainstream
Even writers at the New York Times are noticing that property developers won't flood the market to bring down prices.
For years I’ve been trying to explain that the property market has a built-in speed limit on how fast it produces new housing.
Now others, like Conor Dougherty at the New York Times, are noticing. He wrote the following a few weeks back.
The United States has a deep, decades-old housing shortage. Also, at the moment, homebuilders across the country are pu…