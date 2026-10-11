Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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Human Supremacist Institute's avatar
Human Supremacist Institute
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You could argue this from a classical liberal POV: rights are a product of a social contract, not universal possessions that apply regardless of reciprocity. On that view, many immigrant groups, specifically Muslims, will never sign up to the social contract that underpins liberal institutions, so admitting them across the national border is not neutral. It changes the terms of the club and degrades the investment of those already inside. That is the same convergence logic the article applies to property borders.

I also applied the property rights framing to restrict overtourism and jurisdiction access. I wrote about sovereign access rights for cities where residents set a binding visitor cap and allocate permits through auction and lottery. You can read it here: https://mdnadimahmed888222.substack.com/p/neoliberal-degrowth

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