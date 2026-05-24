Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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DEAN CASHIN's avatar
DEAN CASHIN
3d

I dont know what the answer is. Allowing local governments to zone land, based on favours for mates, self interest, or disallow zoning for same reasons, is not working. Allowing State government to make the decision is just importing gross incompetence.

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Tim Helm's avatar
Tim Helm
3d

The idea that "Development rights are only valuable because our planning systems have choked the supply of new housing in the most desirable parts of our cities, driving up prices for everyone" ignores the fact that land is in fixed supply.

No matter how libertarian your planning system, there's only so much land.

The idea that development rights have value only due to restrictive planning assumes that it's the limited number rights doled out out by the planning system that gives them scarcity value, rather than the limited land area to which the planning system can attach rights.

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