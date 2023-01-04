Ownership illusions: Retirement income policy
Part 3: "Pre-funded" retirement systems only appear that way because there are no priced ownership rights for future "pay-as-you-go" pensions.
This is Part 3 of a four-part series. Please consider also reading Part 1 and Part 2.
In case you missed it, I have a new working paper with co-author Tim Helm, entitled Ownership Illusions: When ownership really matters for economic analysis. In the paper, we look at four situations where failure to recognise the structure of ownership leads economic an…