Ownership illusions: Housing policy and competition in the property system
Part 4: For upzoning to result in lower prices it must generate price competition. But that is not possible in a property monopoly system.
Read Parts 1, 2 and 3, of this four-part series.
In case you missed it, I have a new working paper out with co-author Tim Helm, entitled Ownership Illusions: When ownership really matters for economic analysis. In the paper, we look at four situations where failure to recognise the structure of ownership leads economic analysis astray.
Today, I want to ex…