Ownership illusions: Competition
Part 1: If our theory of competition relies on the incentives of owners, how do we handle broad structures of cross-ownership?
I have a new working paper out with co-author Tim Helm, entitled Ownership Illusions: When ownership really matters for economic analysis.
The basic argument is that in economics, a common unit of analysis is the firm. Firms are assumed to independently maximise profits, subject to the well-recognised caveat that incentives of owners and managers can dif…