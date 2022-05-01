Labor's shared equity policy
My thoughts? The benefits are small. But the idea that housing is an asset and that owning equity is good opens many new opportunities to enact policy to make housing cheaper for residents
I don’t have a problem with Labor’s shared equity housing policy. But I don’t think it is going to be transformational. After all, it only addresses a minor financial constraint for a certain type of potential buyer.
Shared equity schemes like Labor’s proposal have been tried before by state governments and other nations like Canada and the United Kingdo…