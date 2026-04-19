Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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FFP's avatar
FFP
2d

Why not just charge 5% per annum on the declared unimproved value of the resource with the option to buy the lessee out at his own valuation?

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3 replies by Cameron Murray and others
zack d's avatar
zack d
2d

I think there should not be a uniform way for society (via state) to charge for exploitation of natural resources

When it comes to energy, there is very little financial risk on the major capital investments (due to energy demand being very inelastic) so state ownership is the best approach.

When it comes to mineral commodities that go through demand boom and busts, adjustable royalties seem to be better

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