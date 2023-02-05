How high can private school fees go?
The benefits to small-group learning and a thought experiment about how the private school market might evolve in Australia
An interesting new report from Grattan Institute suggests that small-group tuition is a powerful learning method that could be incorporated into the schooling system to radically improve academic outcomes.
Small-group tuition – in which educators work with just a few students at a time in short, highly focused sessions about three times a week over one …