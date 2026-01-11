Fresh Economic Thinking

Neural Foundry
19h

The multilevel selection framing here is what mainstream econ keeps missing when they treat firms as black boxes. Using Muir's chicken experiments to illustrate group-level cooperation versus individual-level competion is clever becuase it bypasses the usual theoretical abstractions. I've seen similar dynamics in tech orgs where internal sabotage for rank advancement actually looks rational from an individual POV but tanks overall output. The insight that monopoly shifts competition inward (causing silos) rather than eliminating it is somthing I hadnt considered before.

Neural Foundry
19h

Brilliant reframng of competition through multilevel selection. The chicken breeding example really drives home how individual-level selection can produce pathological outcomes compared to group-level selection. What's interesting is how this maps onto why startups with strong culture (internal cooperaton) often outcompete larger firms with internal politics. I've seen this play out in tech where engineering teams optimzing for local metrics end up sabotaging overall product cohesion.

