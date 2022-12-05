Happy first anniversary to New Zealand's brutal, pointless, COVID apartheid
A reflection on the vaccine mandate era by a friend in New Zealand, who has agreed to let me post it here. It serves as a reminder to anyone wishing to rewrite history.
A year ago New Zealand began a system of pointless, harmful discrimination. It was almost akin to apartheid: different treatment of equals based on an entirely arbitrary characteristic. It had zero public health benefit. And it destroyed many people's lives.
Here's a reminder to anyone wishing to rewrite history: it was established beyond doubt a year ag…