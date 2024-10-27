Economic lessons from Freedom's Forge
What lessons are there for economic development from the stories of the businessmen who orchestrated the wartime production build-up in Arthur Herman's book Freedom's Forge?
One of the big mysteries in economics is how countries become rich.
There are plenty of theories and stories out there— “it’s the magic of capitalism”, “it’s technology”, or more honestly, “it’s the unexplained residual.”
I want to share a glimpse of the economic development story in Arthur Herman's book Freedom’s Forge. This book is an extremely detaile…