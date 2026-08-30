Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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David Rowlands's avatar
David Rowlands
1d

Very interesting and informative. However, I feel compelled to point out that people coming from New Zealand also need a visa to enter Australia, but they probably don't notice the requirement as a visa is granted to them automatically upon entry.

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1 reply by Cameron Murray
zack d's avatar
zack d
1d

all these visa rules especially paths between temporary and permanent categories are used to benefit certain industries interest like universities, tech, medical, hospitality etc

For example, without a clear and easy path between student visa and permanent resident the number and quality of foreign students would drop significantly collapsing Australian "all about money" corporatised public universities

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