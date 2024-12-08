Economics is the weapon of choice when it comes to trophy hunting and conservation
Hunting does NOT mean conservation, but conservation can mean hunting. What's the REAL economic story here?
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In 2016 I was commissioned by the Humane Society to study whether the claimed conservation benefits of trophy hunting made sense.
Trophy hunters claim that by paying large trophy fees (usually many thousands) to local communities t…