Downs-Thomson housing paradox
Roads are always congested, no matter how many are built. The same logic is why housing is always expensive, no matter how many are built.
Anthony Downs and various others made the observation that “the equilibrium speed of car traffic on a road network is determined by the average door-to-door speed of equivalent journeys taken by public transport.”
Though known as the Downs-Thomson (DT) paradox, it is not a paradox at all. It is merely an observation that people adapt their behaviours to…