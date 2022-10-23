Do we believe that the average Chinese adult is "wealthier" than the average European?
A new report claims this. But I have doubts about the whole wealth measurement enterprise.
Do you believe this headline? I don’t.
The many problems with measuring a country’s wealth are on full display in this Credit Suisse report.
But let’s start a little closer to home.
When I married my wife I promised to look after her financial and material needs. That promise has a market value. I could have issued a “marriage bond” and sold it into the m…