Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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Cam Springer's avatar
Cam Springer
1d

This ignores several important components:

1. If the federal debt grows faster than GDP - which it is now - this causes interest rates on government debt to rise steadily. To fund these interest rates, the government either has to a). raise taxes, b). cut spending, or c). monetize the debt via some form of money printing. There is no fourth option. This means that deficit spending to fund entitlement spending guarantees that future generations will either receive less, get taxed more, or suffer higher rates of inflation that erode savings.

2. The amount of money in circulation is unrelated to the total value of goods and services in the economy. When the government spends more than it takes in to fund entitlement spending, it allocates more scarce resources to those receiving benefits at the cost of those who do not. Whether or not future generations "inherit the debt" is irrelevant to the fact that we currently allocate nearly half of the federal budget to citizens who will not produce any economic value until the day that they die. That is a generational transfer given that demographics dictates that those benefits will not be available for younger generations.

3. Much of the spending on older generations is non-productive or flows out of the US economy. Purchases of imports, international travel, care provided by immigrants who send money out via foreign remittances, and medical care for seniors with incurable, terminal illnesses all results in no long term benefit or return. Whether we should allow these things or not is a policy choice; whether they have long term benefits for the American people is simply not in dispute.

The whole idea that there is a magic money glitch where you can simply borrow as much as you want for as long as you want without consequences is an absurd farce. If something doesn't pass the common sense test, it simply will not work regardless of how many complicated accounting schemes attempt to show otherwise.

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#DeepenTheConversation's avatar
#DeepenTheConversation
1d

You haven't lived in the Global South, obviously. Cost of debt is inflationary, especially when graft & corruption (& in the Global North, rorts) is involved. I hope Australia doesn't learn the hard way.

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