COVID Contradictions
1. What's with excess death at younger ages in the U.S.? 2. Local politics is not where you'll find answers to COVID responses. 3. When contrary views make you think COVID is important when it's not.
1. Why so many non-COVID excess deaths in younger cohorts in the United States?
In the United States, there has been a massive increase in mortality during COVID, far beyond what COVID could have possibly caused and occurring broadly across the age distribution.
Some people want to blame COVID vaccines for this. But many countries with extremely high vacc…