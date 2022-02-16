Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking
Fresh Economic Thinking
Canada update - emergency powers and protest
0:00
-41:40

Canada update - emergency powers and protest

Cameron Murray's avatar
Cameron Murray
Feb 16, 2022

Special podcast on the Canadian Government's invoking of emergency powers in response to  the truckers protest. Jonathan Kay, editor of Quillette and host of the Quillette podcast joins us from Toronto to explain what is going on.

https://quillette.com/2022/02/15/canadas-freedom-convoy-protesters-in-their-own-words/

Jonathan Kay on Twitter: @jonkay and @Quillette

Email us: loosecannonpod@gmail.com

New Twitter: @JonoLooseCannon

Parnell on Twitter: @parnellpalme

Theme: Mountains All Around Us by Scott Holmes Music under Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Murray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture