Canada update - emergency powers and protest

Special podcast on the Canadian Government's invoking of emergency powers in response to the truckers protest. Jonathan Kay, editor of Quillette and host of the Quillette podcast joins us from Toronto to explain what is going on.
https://quillette.com/2022/02/15/canadas-freedom-convoy-protesters-in-their-own-words/
Jonathan Kay on Twitter: @jonkay and @Quillette
New Twitter: @JonoLooseCannon
Parnell on Twitter: @parnellpalme
