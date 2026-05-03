Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Synthetic Civilization's avatar
Synthetic Civilization
21h

Industrial policy is not just subsidies.

It is the social decision to tolerate losses today in order to build capabilities tomorrow.

Whether the loss-bearer is NASA, Tesla, SpaceX, or the state, advanced production requires someone to fund uncertainty before markets know what to price.

Reply
Share
Harolg's avatar
Harolg
3hEdited

Mate my honest assessment, I’ve noticed you make this argument in slightly different format before, and it’s an area that I would challenge as someone whose idea of property rights does NOT stem from the concept that just because government maintains the property rights system, that it has license to extract favours. Rather we Locke types say property rights emerge from individuals without a government bestowing them upon individuals. And that individuals cede some rights to government eg the right to defend property rights with force. AND THEN individuals pay taxes for the maintenance of that property rights system given they agree with the format.

So previously I noticed you made this move: equating private actors with a government in a counterfactual world where government “replicates what a private, voluntary or contractual organisation would have done.”

On Josh Szeps show you equated a private, gated community enforcing HOA regulations over members with local government enforcing similar restrictions on property owners. Yet the key you avoid is that one is voluntary or contractual, and the other is not.

The government “investing in industrial policy” is always susceptible to the usual risks of investing - losses, low returns, much as billionaires are. Where you’ve done a similar rhetorical move in equating government investment with private investment. But for us - the key is always “who pays and how?”

Is the money obtained voluntarily - via capital markets? Or by taxation ie through democratic majority force?

So we reject the equation of the two as slippery and not equivalent.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cameron Murray and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Murray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture