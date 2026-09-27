Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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zack d's avatar
zack d
5h

I agree that rules like this make little difference when it comes to housing affordability in general, but I disagree that such rules help preserve the beauty or even the character of the past. Some of the compliant designs that incorporate old houses are not only ridiculous but also ugly.

What I hear from foreigners - who have good judgment when it comes to urban planning issues and the history of art, and who have visited Australia and seen this - is that most of these developments look ridiculous and that such rules are often counterproductive. If Europe had maintained similar rules throughout its history, European cities today would not only be significantly less functional but also much uglier.

They exist because people value them.

I would argue this is not true. This is a question of a second-order observation. Few people actually value the aesthetics of pre-1947 character homes, but most people think that other people value them (almost like taste for dry wine). People also think that, in the absence of such rules, the only alternative is the ugliness of modern, flat-roof, IKEA-style boxes.

The reality is that councils could enforce any visual aspects of new construction they wish without preserving everything pre-1947 (including ugly buildings from that period). in fact, councils could enforce aesthetics to a large degree without even explicitly codifying it, by making it much harder, longer, and more expensive to build ugly buildings by enforcing technical rules about flat roofs, surface areas, materials, etc.

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