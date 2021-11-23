Alice in housing economics wonderland
We cannot have a productive conversation about housing when we use words to mean whatever we choose them to mean, especially the word "supply"
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”
’The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
― Lewis Carroll, Through the Looking Glass
An increasing academic and policy focus on housing supply has unfortunately not brought wit…